Raoul Pal Reveals Why He Is A Bitcoin Bull

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal said that Bitcoin has performed very well in the face of the depreciation of fiat currencies, and explained that it is “irresponsiblylong” for BTC. Implying that he is now a Bitcoin bull, Pal reviewed the balance sheets of central banks and compared it to Bitcoin.

Raoul Pal used data provided by G4 central banks to explain that he is a Bitcoin bull. Among these banks; Fed, Europe, Japan and England have central banks. Pal, first of all mentioned the hypothesis that the main factor behind the increase in asset prices is the devaluation applied to fiat currencies (the depreciation of a fiat currency against other currencies). Pal then began examining the assets on the G4 balance sheet to see what store of value meant.

It all started in 2009

“Here’s the G4 balance sheet: it all started in 2009.” Pal, who started to share central bank data, first showed commodities. Stating that commodities cannot maintain their purchasing power, the CEO said that bonds also failed to maintain their strength.

Gold didn’t do a good job

Raoul Pal said that gold cannot compensate for the devaluation seen in fiat coins. According to the balance sheet, it showed that gold had decreased by half.

Referring to US stocks after gold, Raoul Pal stated that the shares generally preserved their value and that they have supported growth in monetary terms since 2009. Commenting on global stocks afterwards, Pal explained that the performance of global stocks against the dollar remained low.

Bitcoin was the best performing

After the balance sheet review, Real Vision CEO said Bitcoin was the best performing asset and made the following key statement:

“As an asset, it has managed to perform“ tremendous ”against assets that are only included in the Bitcoin fiat money system. Because Bitcoin has the advantage of both being a store of value and being able to be traded as a call option in stock exchanges. #irresponsiblylong ”



