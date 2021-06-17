Ransomware Victimized Companies Are Once Again The Target Of Hacks

Hack: A study revealed that 80% of companies that meet the requirements during ransomware attacks are again targeted for intrusions. The data was released in a recent report by the US security company Cybereason.

In many instances, the same cybercriminals repeat the system’s intrusion. A scenario that shows that organizations fail to reinforce defenses even after the first attack.

Cybereason interviewed more than 1,200 cybersecurity professionals from the US, UK, Germany, France, UAE and Singapore. Thus, it was discovered that more than half of large companies have already suffered ransomware attacks.

The report stands out in light of the growth in data hijacking cases. Recently, the JBS food company had operations halted after an attack and paid around R$ 55 million to rescue the information.

“Paying the ransom demand does not guarantee a successful recovery or prevent attackers from reaching the victim organization again. In the end, it only exacerbates the problem by encouraging more attacks,” explains Lior Div, CEO of Cyberason.

Prevention is better than cure

The document reveals that about half of victims (46%) had some or all of their files corrupted even after receiving the decryption key. Thus, paying the ransom does not always guarantee full data recovery.

For the expert, the findings reinforce that meeting the requirements of attackers is not recommended. So he says the best solution will always be to strengthen defense systems to prevent attacks.

“Companies should focus on prevention strategies to end the intrusion in the early stages, before the system and important data are put at risk,” says Div.