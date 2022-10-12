Rangers – Liverpool 1-7: Reds Use Style To Boost Confidence

Liverpool survived an early panic and won a convincing victory over Rangers, and Roberto Firmino inspired a triumph with a score of 7: 1 and reached the 1/8 finals.

Goals

Arfield 17′

Firmino 24′ (head gear – Tsimikas)

Firmino 55′ (assist – Gomez)

Nunez 66′ (assist – Firmino)

Salah 75′ (assist – Jota)

Salah 80′ (assist – Jota)

Salah 81′ (assist – Jota)

Elliott 87′ (assist – no)

Having entered the field with six substitutions compared to the weekend, but maintaining their 4-4-2 form, Liverpool faced a Rangers playing team that knew nothing but victory.

This was evident in the early stages, when the hosts fought for second balls and attacked vigorously, and Rangers took the lead after 17 minutes, when a simple pass cut through the defense, and Scott Arfield finished the game brilliantly.

Liverpool restored parity soon after, and unsurprisingly it was thanks to Firmino, who simply nodded his head at the front post after Kostas Tsimikas’ corner kick — his seventh goal of the season.

The goal gave the Reds fire, but the Rangers still pushed them hard: Ryan Kent inspired on the left flank, and Arfield only deprived seconds with a powerful block by Ibrahima Konate.

An injury to central defender Connor Goldson at the end of the first half forced Giovanni van Bronkhorst to send 18-year-old Leon King along with Ben Davis.

The second half started in much the same spirit: Liverpool’s main output was an encouraging pass to Darwin Nunez, who sought to provide a presence up front.

Harvey Elliott was very positive, with his energy picking up the ball on the right flank, showing more perseverance than most of his teammates when the Reds were looking for another goal.

Unsurprisingly, the goal was scored by Firmino, who broke ahead, luring Joe Gomez a perfect cross and slipping past Allan McGregor with the score 2-1.

McGregor’s skewed takedown led to a third result for the Reds with Fabio Carvalho’s fine pass and Firmino’s rabona strike allowing Nunez to put the ball into the far corner.

Andy Robertson, Thiago, Mo Salah and Diogo Hota replaced him, and the latter pair combined three times in six minutes when Salah scored a stunning hat-trick with three assists from the 20th number – the fastest hat–trick in the history of the Champions League.

To complete the stunning victory, Elliott scored the first goal in the Champions League, scoring after McGregor outplayed Hota’s effort with the score 7-1.

Three points allow Liverpool to simply avoid defeat by Ajax on October 26 to guarantee an exit to the 1/8 finals, and Napoli has already qualified.