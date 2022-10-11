Rangers boss promises ‘different’ approach to 3-point bid against Liverpool

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits that Rangers need a positive result against Liverpool in the Champions League match at Ibrox if they want to have a chance to play in European football after the start of the year.

Last Tuesday, the Blues meekly lost 2-0 at Anfield and occupy the last place in Group A without points and goals after three matches.

After the visit of the Reds on Wednesday evening, Rangers travel to the leaders of the Napoli group, who have won all three matches and are three points ahead of the English giants before ending the campaign at home with Ajax.

With the only real possibility of a third-place finish left in the Europa League, Gers boss Van Bronkhorst, whose only new injury doubt is midfielder Glen Kamara, knows Govan’s team is in the saloon of last chance.

He said: “We all know Liverpool very well because of all the games they play in the Champions League and the Premier League.

“We are playing against a strong team. We need to find more moments in the game when we can be dangerous.

“Of course, tomorrow our approach will be different, because we need points to play after the break in Europe.

“But we will still play against a very good side.

“We want to continue playing in Europe when we play the last home game with Ajax. I hope we are in a situation where we will be able to continue playing in Europe with a good result.

“It also means that we have to score points in the next two games, because Ajax already have three points.

“We need to score points. Ideally, three points, and we should see other results.”

The Dutchman, however, insists that Rangers must leave 11 people on the field to have a chance against the Merseysiders.

In their last Euro game at Ibrox against Napoli last month, the home team held their positions until defender James Sands was removed from the field, after which they lost 3-0 to the talented guests.

“We had some strong performances in Europe last season and even this season against Napoli,” said the former Feyenoord boss, who has already decided which of his two strikers, Antonio Colac or Alfredo Morelos, will be in the starting lineup, but did not disclose which of them is one.

“It was a good fight against a very strong opponent.

“We were in the game before the penalty and the red card. It gave us confidence that we could get something from home games.

“Tomorrow we have to have the same approach, the same game and continue playing with 11 players.

“In Europe, playing with ten is a very difficult task. So it’s really important.

“It’s always important to make the right decision and make sure you’re focused on the game.

“It’s going to be hectic because Liverpool’s style of play is quite straightforward at times and I also mean the fever in those moments with long balls and runners and they have a lot of pace.

“A very important part of the game is also mental, we have to be strong in every moment we face and make sure we stay with 11, that’s for sure.

“Make sure we get stronger as the game goes on, instead of making the right decisions at the right moments.”