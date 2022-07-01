Notre Dame has been an independent football program for almost its entire history. But they had the opportunity to join the Big Ten, and now the world is waiting for their decision.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported Friday that the Big Ten has postponed inviting the Pac-12 Titans from Oregon and Washington. The reason is that they are apparently waiting for Notre Dame’s decision.

Just yesterday, the Big Ten added USC and UCLA, effectively harming the Pac-12. The involvement of Oregon and Washington could decide the fate of the conference.

But, as many college football analysts say, the Big Ten wants to add one school they’ve been dreaming about for years: Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Right now, fans are laughing a little at Oregon and Washington for trying and failing to get into the Big Ten so far:

Notre Dame is currently an ACC member in all sports except football (independent) and men’s ice hockey.

This is not the first time the Big Ten has tried to attract Notre Dame to its ranks. While they managed to implement their men’s hockey program, their previous attempts to implement the entire program, including football, failed.

But given how the landscape of college athletic conferences is changing, Notre Dame has more to gain than ever before if it chooses the conference for good.

Will Notre Dame make the Big Ten?