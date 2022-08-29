Randy Pitchford Promises “Mother of All Shift Codes” for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Having initially introduced the Shift code system with the release of Borderlands 2, Gearbox has successfully supported this feature in all of its subsequent releases, which naturally also include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. By activating Shift codes, players can earn valuable loot at the endgame level, which is especially useful when facing difficult enemies and the like.

One way players could get a steady supply of Shift codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was to track Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford’s Twitter feed, as he periodically posted codes there. However, it looks like Pitchford missed his schedule last weekend, and now he’s promised to make up for it with a more substantial Shift code than usual.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands already has a variety of Shift codes available, but since they mostly reward players with skeleton keys that open completely random chests, each player’s mileage can vary significantly. However, instead of relying on individual Skeleton Key Shift codes, Pitchford may have something more substantial to work with this time, as he has promised to provide the “Mother of All Shift Codes.” Anyone interested in receiving this supposedly huge award will have to wait until the end of the week, as Pitchford promised to give up the code during his visit to PAX this year.

It is possible that Pitchford may be referring to the huge drop of the Skeleton Key, potentially rewarding players with dozens of high-class trophies at the same time. While most Shift codes don’t matter much, some of them have already proven their worth. In fact, it was at the end of April that the Shift code with 10 keys appeared in Wonderlands, allowing players to turn over the corresponding chest again and again, earning a lot of rare weapons and armor along the way.

Now it’s also worth noting that some Borderlands 3 shift codes included unique cosmetics and the like. While Wonderland hasn’t had many shift codes of this type yet, Randy Pitchford may actually have something special for the “Mother of All Shift Codes” given the implications. If Gearbox is preparing a major PAX announcement, the upcoming Shift code may even have something to do with it, although admittedly it’s a bit of a stretch.

Taking into account all of the above, the promised Shift code can be a great way for experienced players in Wonderland to get back into the game, and for beginners to get a head start. Some players already want a new Wonderlands season ticket, and it’s possible that Gearbox is preparing the ground for an announcement in the near future, although fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Even if it’s not, it’s always nice to get a batch of exciting top-level loot.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.