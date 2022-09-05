Randy Moss’ son, Thaddeus, was released on Monday

Cincinnati Bengals released Randy Moss’ son.

Thaddeus Moss was cut on Monday morning after initially being included in the team’s training squad.

Moss originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals previously waived him last August before signing with their practice squad.

He even joined the Bengals’ active roster on November 27 last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was supposed to make his NFL debut before he suffered a hamstring injury during warmups.

Before entering the NFL, he played at LSU and NC State. He transferred to LSU ahead of its 2019 national Championship team and finished that season with 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if he will catch up with the other team’s practice squad this week.