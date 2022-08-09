Randy Gerber got a haircut from the model’s daughter Kaia: “Of course, it’s better to go to the hairdresser”

Rande and Kaia Gerber. Press Agency “Image”/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Jason Mendes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber has skills! The supermodel gave her father Randy Gerber a home haircut, saving him from going to the hairdresser.

The Casamigos co-founder, 60, shared a cute photo of 20-year-old Kaia working on her mane via Instagram on Sunday, August 7. “@KaiaGerber cuts hair in the dock, it’s better than going to the barber,” he signed the post.

In the shot, the “American Horror Story” star was dressed in a black bikini and looked focused as she straightened her father’s curls by the lake. Rande, for his part, smiled at the camera.

Fans highly appreciated the father and daughter moment. “Great memory too!!!” one subscriber wrote. A second fan commented, “Sometimes the simplest and nicest things bring the most joy.” A third user of the social network added: “In my opinion, not bad, a professional in the process of becoming!”

This won’t be the first time Kaia has shaped Rande’s image. In 2017, Kaia’s mom and fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford posted a photo on Instagram showing the YSL Beauty ambassador cutting Randy’s hair. “Haircuts on the shore from @KaiaGerber. Does anyone need a trim?” 56-year-old Crawford captioned the picture, adding a smiley face in the form of scissors.

This time, Kaye worked on the businessman’s back while he patiently sat facing the lake.

Gerberas enjoy life on the water. Earlier this month, Crawford shared a video of her and Randy riding a jet ski.

“It looks like summer,” the Illinois native wrote along with an Instagram clip posted on Saturday, August 6. A week before, Crawford shared a photo of her and Randy posing together on the dock, teasing in the caption: “Welcome to Gerber Island.”

In addition to Kaye, Crawford and Randy have a son together, Presley Gerber, 23 years old. The couple married in 1998 on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The ceremony was casual, Crawford walked down the aisle barefoot in a lace slip dress.

“I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Randy likes to wake up with every morning,” Crawford wrote in her book Becoming for Brides in 2015. “Instead of my dad walking me down the aisle and giving me away, Randy and I decided to walk each other down the stairs leading to the beach and the ceremony.”