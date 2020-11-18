Random Mouse ‘Cameo’ Surprises Season 4 Fans

Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II engaging in a cold back and forth with Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher? Erin Doherty’s Princess Anne makes a sarcastic joke, while Josh O’Connor’s Prince Charles looks gloomy in the background? These are just a few of the things The Crown fans look forward to in the fourth season of the hit Netflix drama.

Something that perhaps the producers did not anticipate was the unexpected visit of a rodent in one of their scenes, if you look closely at the image you will notice a mouse scampering on the floor during filming.

Likewise, the unexpected guest was visualized by a group of fans who could not ignore this detail thanks to his skilled eagle views, shortly after the entire installment landed on the transmission platform.

On Sunday (November 15), Twitter users used their accounts to share a screenshot of the third episode, during a sequence of the Queen, her sister, Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) and her mother. (Marion Bailey) waiting for an important phone call about Prince Charles’s engagement to Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin).

The unexpected little friend makes his appearance in a matter of thousandths of a second, if you blink slightly you will not be able to capture this detail, which occurred in a shot of the Queen Mother where we see the rodent appear walking freely around the set.

“Starting #TheCrown S04E03 and … did I just see a damn mouse running around the room where the Queen Mother was sitting ?!”

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series? https://t.co/4AFLwCMCSi — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 15, 2020

The Crown’s official page even joined in the fun of acknowledging it as well, sharing the original tweet and jokingly suggesting that the animal be nominated for his “featured guest actor” work when awards season rolls around.

On the other hand, seasons 1-4 of The Crown are available on the Netflix platform, while seasons 1 and 2 are also available on DVD and Blu-ray successively.



