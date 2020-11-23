Randall’s Nudity Is A Call To His Brother Kevin

This Is Us made sure to meet its final outing for 2020, which includes several reveals about the Pearsons, not to mention a hilariously embarrassing moment for Randall.

In This Is Us season 5, episode 4, titled “Honestly”, Randall accidentally does a striptease in the middle of a live broadcast. Randall’s moment of nudity is reminiscent of Kevin’s first big acting gig.

This was his character’s trademark move on the show and despite having a great physique, Kevin didn’t relish the idea of ​​being objectified like this in every episode, so he eventually resigned even though his contract was in effect on. This Is Us.

Number One has moved on to making movies now, with his next big screen project having the potential to earn him recognition as an actor. The interesting thing about the unfortunate incident with Randall is in the latest episode of This Is Us.

Rather than being furiously embarrassed on This Is Us, he didn’t care much. In fact, he may even have enjoyed the attention he received, which boosted his morale considering that, like Kevin, he also has a good physique.

Since they were kids, Number Three has always been stereotyped as Pearson’s nerdy brother, while Number One is the jock, this instance could have shown Randall that he too could be considered a hunk on This Is Us.



