Ramsey’s Debut, Robertson’s Assist And The Goal Scored By The Ex-Loaned Liverpool in a Friendly Match in The Middle of The Season

Liverpool had a strong connection between the Scotland and Turkey national teams, which led to Kelvin Ramsay’s debut in the adult team.

Although the domestic season has been suspended and Scotland is not participating in the World Cup, a friendly game was still held in Diyarbakir on Wednesday evening.

Andy Robertson captained his country as a left-back and Ramsay was named to the bench after receiving his first call-up after leaving the under-21 ranks.

Turkey has been the dominant team from the very beginning: Craig Gordon denied Hakan Chalhanoglu, and Robertson implemented a late block to prevent Cengiz Under.

But Gordon could do nothing to prevent Turkey’s first strike, powerfully hitting the head of former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak.

Kabak, who moved to Hoffenheim from Schalke in the summer after time periods at Liverpool and Norwich, celebrated the first goal for his country.

Ramsey replaced Ryan Fraser at half-time, taking his place on the opposite flank to Robertson, but soon after that the hosts made the score 2-0, and Under cleverly scored a goal on the break.

However, there were bright moments from Scotland, not least from John McGinn, who intercepted Robertson’s pass from the left, breaking forward 60 yards and shooting into the far corner with the score 2-1.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for Steve Clarke’s team, who were defeated in their last game of 2022.

Robertson and Ramsay will take a well-deserved break before starting preparations for the second half of the season, joining Liverpool in Dubai in just over two weeks.

🇪🇸 Stefan Bajcetic started and played just over an hour as the Spain U19s beat Saudi Arabia 7-0 this evening. His debut at U19 level. Japan up next on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Yihny4DOgA — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 16, 2022

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Stefan Baisetic made his debut for the Spain under-19 national team, when the 18-year-old started and played 61 minutes in a 7-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia.

Baisetic started in his now natural midfielder role, leaving the field with the score 4-0 before another friendly match with Japan on Saturday.

Thursday will bring more activity for the players of the Liverpool national team, which will be attended by Kaoimhin Kelleher, Ben Doak and Mateusz Musialowski.