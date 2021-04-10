RAMP Price Rises With Coinbase Custody News

RAMP price has risen, Coinbase Custody announced that it is starting to support RAMP transactions in its announcement on Saturday morning. RAMP, a decentralized finance token, has gained 26% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

Coinbase Custody users can deposit / withdraw funds with RAMP starting today. Coinbase established the Custody platform in 2018 to provide custody services to corporate-level cryptocurrency users.

The price is based on $ 1 again

The RAMP price climbed to $ 0.97 after the Coinbase Custody news was learned, and approached the $ 1.01 record it broke on March 22. CoinGecko ranks RAMP as the 363rd cryptocurrency with a market value of $ 114 million.

RAMP, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, ensures that the liquidity flow continues even while staking. The Ethereum-based organization integrated with Binance Smart Chain in early March. RAMP is not included in Coinbase’s standard platform.

RAMP is trading at $ 0.86 at the time of writing.