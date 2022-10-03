Rammstein are seeking an injunction against Viagogo to block ticket sales

German heavy metal band Rammstein has secured another injunction against Viagogo to block ticket sales.

The band received their first injunction back in 2018 for an upcoming tour. This latest injunction refers to the new German consumer protection rules that have come into force since then. “Buyers often do not realize that they are buying tickets not from the organizer, but on the secondary market,” says Sebastian Ott of the law firm Lichte Rechtsanwälte.

“The deputies recognized this shortcoming and began to act. We are glad that the Hamburg District Court shares our point of view and consistently prohibits violations of the new law,” said Ott Musik Woche. The order prohibits Viagogo from offering Rammstein tickets for sale on its website or calling any tickets sold on the site “valid.” Viagogo AG allegedly violated the consumer protection rules of May 2020. than their nominal value.

Only Eventim is the official seller of Rammstein concerts. Tickets for all upcoming Rammstein concerts in the summer of 2023 are sold out, including two additional concerts in Munich and Berlin. Only original ticket holders with the same name and surname as indicated on the ticket and an identity card presented at the entrance are allowed. The transfer of tickets between fans is also prohibited.

Rammstein 2023 tour dates — added recently

May

22 | Vingis Park – Vilnius, Lithuania

27 | Olympic Stadium – Helsinki, Finland

28 | Olympic Stadium – Helsinki, Finland

June

2 | Dyrskueplads – Odense, Denmark

7 | Olympic Stadium – Munich, Germany

8 | Olympic Stadium – Munich, Germany

14 | Trencin Airport – Trencin, Slovakia

17 | Wankdorf Stadium – Bern, Switzerland

18 | Wankdorf Stadium – Bern, Switzerland

23 | Civitas Stadium – Madrid, Spain

26 | Estadio Da Luz – Lisbon, Portugal

July

1 | Euganeo Stadium – Padua, Italy

6 | Stadspark – Groningen, Netherlands

11 | Puskas Arena – Budapest, Hungary

15 | Olympic Stadium – Berlin, Germany

16 | Olympic Stadium – Berlin, Germany

22 | Stade de France – Paris, France

26 | Ernst Happel Stadion – Vienna, Austria

30 | Stadion Slaski – Chorzow, Poland

August

4 | Baudouin Stadium – Brussels, Belgium