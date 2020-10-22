Rambo surprise for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate!

The Rambo video released for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate excited many people. There will be 37 characters in this production developed by NetherRealm Studios. All of these characters can be played.

2 of the 25 characters will be opened in the game. Other remaining characters will already be open. 12 characters will be purchased as part of downloadable content. Five of these characters will be named guest characters.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Rambo video

On October 8, 2020, we said that the package named Kombat Pack 2 will add 3 new characters to this game. Rain and Mileena will accompany Rambo. Two packages have been released before: Kombat Pack and Aftermath.

Players met 6 new fighters thanks to the package called Kombat Pack. These fighters include The Joker, Nightwolf, Shang Tsung, Sindel, Spawn, and The Terminator.

Aftermath added 3 more characters to Mortal Kombat 11’s universe. So less popular characters like Fujin, RoboCop, and Sheeva were not forgotten either.

Getting ready to step into the Mortal Kombat 11 universe, Sylvester Stallone voiced Rambo. Thus, a perfect project in terms of originality was achieved. Because this character was also played by Stallone.

This production will meet with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users on November 17, 2020. If you want to see how Rambo fight, you can watch the video below. We are waiting your comments.



