Rambo proves his lethality in his new gameplay trailer

The mythical character from the eighties movies returns with the voice and face of Sylvester Stallone.

Mortal Kombat 11 has brought together several of the most iconic characters in the cinema of the eighties. After the arrival of Terminator and RoboCop, it’s the turn of John Rambo, another of the paid fighters who will be part of the video game’s character squad. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer, this time focused on the Rambo gameplay. As can be seen, he retains some of the character’s deadliest attacks, in addition to the face and voice of Sylvester Stallone.

Rambo will be available as part of the Kombat Pass 2 Character Pack, which will also add Mileena and Rain. According to Dominic Ciancolo, from NetherRealm Studios, having the voice of Sylvester Stallone has filled them with emotion. “We’ve worked hard to make sure every line of dialogue does justice to the old Rambo that fans love so much,” he wrote on the official PlayStation blog. To build it, the design team looked to the original films, which served as a benchmark.

Ultimate Edition

The announcement of the Kombat Pass 2 has not come alone. This new season pass will be accompanied by the Ultimate Edition of Mortal Kombat 11. It will include all the content released to date and can be enjoyed from November 17. In addition, the study revealed that it is working on a version for the new generation of consoles, that is, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. The update will be free for all those who purchase the product in the current generation, including previous editions.

Mortal Kombat 11 was originally released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The upgraded version will offer dynamic 4K resolution, revamped graphics, shorter load times, and cross-compatibility between various game modes.



