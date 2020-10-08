Rambo Coming to Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest game of Mortal Kombat, one of the most popular fighting game series in the game world, will soon receive the second Kombat Package and Rambo, a cinematic legend, will be added to the game with the new package.

Mortal Kombat 11, the action-fighting game built on the Unreal Engine 3 engine by NetherRealm Studios, gets brand new characters with the second Kombat Pack. However, these characters will be ‘new’ for the game, not for the players.

With the second Kombat Pack of Mortal Kombat 11, the character John Rambo, who starred in Sylvester Stallone’s iconic movie series Rambo, is under the control of Mortal Kombat fans.

Along with Rambo, the character Mileena, the evil twin of Princess Kitana, that we met in Mortal Kombat II released in 1993, is also presented to the likes of Mortal Kombat 11 players.

According to NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, which includes Mortal Kombat 11’s second Kombat Pack and the original game, the first Kombat Pack and Aftermath expansion will be available to players on November 17th. However, let us remind you that existing Mortal Kombat 11 owners can upgrade their games to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for free.

Mortal Kombat 11 second Kombat Pack promotional video



