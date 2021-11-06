Rambo And The Mercenaries Series Can Be Produced

Rambo: After the announcement that Millenium Media would be interested in producing series of its major productions, President Jeffrey Greenstein confirmed that they are considering creating series inspired by the films Rambo and The Expendables, two productions starring Sylvester Stallone.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the president of Millenium Media commented that the idea is part of a proposal to turn big movie hits into television series. That’s because, initially, they prefer working with content that already exists than starting original series from scratch.

“My plan is to focus on our IP within the TV space and build Has Fallen TV, Rambo TV, The Mercenaries TV. We’re also playing with Hellboy TV. on IP before we started developing original content,” said Greenstein.

Nothing has been confirmed about Stallone’s presence on the shows.

Rambo was, along with Rocky, one of the actor’s first hits. The saga began in 1982, with Rambo I: First Blood. So far, the last film was Rambo V: Last Blood, released in 2019, which had Stallone as the main character, executive producer and director of the feature.

Stallone has already expressed interest in doing work that shows the character’s return home, that is, back to the Native American reservation where he was born. If the Millenium Media series follows this path, it is possible for the actor to return to the role.

The Expendables, on the other hand, was created after Stallone had already become one of the biggest movie stars, being involved in the production, direction and script of action films.

Before Greenstein’s comments about making a show based on the works, productions were already underway for The Expendables 4, which will feature: Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais and Megan Fox.