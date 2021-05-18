Rambo And John McClane In CoD Warzone: ’80s Action Heroes Event Trailer

Check out the first official trailer for Action Heroes of the 80s, the new themed event available in Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Mobile.

It’s official: we already have the trailer for the 80s Action Heroes event in Call of Duty: Warzone. Rambo and John McClane are seen for the first time in a video that will take your breath away. The couple will arrive with several elements on May 20. As you may already know, Black Ops Cold War and Mobile are also participating in the promotion. You can see it at the head of this news.

This has been the trailer of Action Heroes of the 80s in Call of Duty: Warzone

The trailer allows us to know what the expected contents of the event look like, which marks the reinforcements of Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Rambo and John McClane will face off in Verdansk and on the battlefields of the Cold War. What the big screen could not bring together, the video game will do.

Beyond Rambo’s look, to be joined by John McClane’s, the video shares a first look at what one of Downtown’s renovated buildings looks like. Do you remember the skyscraper under construction? Starting on May 20, it will be the Nakatomi Plaza, one of the most popular buildings in the Die Hard. In this way we will be able to access its interior to all the details: offices, reception, elevators, entrance from the bottom … There are reasons to jump from the first moment of departure there.

In one minute the action that we can expect during the celebration of the event is condensed, the details of which have not yet transpired. Stay tuned to MeriStation to see where it takes us.