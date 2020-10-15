RAM capacities of iPhone 12 series revealed

At the launch of the iPhone 12, we did not come across memory and battery information on the technical details side. This situation, which we generally know as Apple’s classic behavior, was brought up by MacRumors. Here are the RAM capacities of the iPhone 12 series!

iPhone 12 series memory capacities revealed

According to the plist files in Xcode 12.1 beta viewed by MacRumors, the memory capacities in the iPhone 12 series have emerged. According to the file, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models have 6 GB of RAM, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models have 4 GB of RAM.

These plist files accurately revealed the amount of memory in several iPhone generations. Also, in the past, a Geekbench result for the iPhone 12 Pro revealed that there was 6 GB of memory for this device.

With the increased RAM and the faster A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to have significant performance improvements. The benchmark result for the iPhone 12 Pro shows that the A14 chip has almost the same single-core performance as the new iPad Air, but its multi-core score is significantly lower. While Apple makes a difference in its new series, as is known, the entire iPhone 11 series contains 4 GB of memory.



