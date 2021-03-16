Raises for weeks: Crypto Money Ravencoin’s secret

One of the most important titles in the first quarter of this year was crypto coins. Important events such as the sudden rise of Bitcoin has enough to attract the interest of investors. Crypto Money Market is constantly observed by investors. Ravencoin, one of the crip coins that attracted their attention on recent days, is very spoken to the continued rise since last week. So what is the RaVencoin frequently heard of the name?

What is ravencoin? How did it appear?

In 2017, he first announced its name in 2017 with the creation of the mining system in June 3, 2018. Ravencoin, the focus of investors with recent times, has gained more than 37% in the last 7 days. Ravencoin, which is a bunch of Bitcoin, is active on ERC-20 protocols. The important difference from Bitcoin of this crypto is that the hash system is different. The fact that the XR-16 mining algorithm is using a complex system.

The fact that it is prioritized to their users, it is interested in digital asset investors. The fact that the mining can be done is a feature that attracts the attention of Crypto Money Miners. The abbreviation on the market is that the Crypto of Crypto with RVC is not known. But the definitive is that the investors have gained great coins.

What is the XR-16 mining algorithm?

As it can be understood from the name, the XR-16 algorithm is used without a single algorithm, 16 different algorithms. None of these algorithms could be developed by Ravencoin. They all consist of algorithms of different crypto coins. This system is a positive detail in terms of complicated structure security.

What is the difference from other crypto coins?

We mentioned the creation of Ravencoin’s digital assets and trading. Thanks to this advantage, you can save real or virtual objects to the BlockChain system. Today, this currency is in demand that they want to move their assets to a non-center environment. After we can transfer the money with Blockhain to another to another, we can transfer the digital evidence of assets to others an innovative step.

For example, you have received airline tickets from an airline, it is open to those who have access to the channels such as e-mail or SMS. But if the information of your ticket is transmitted with Ravencoin, you cannot see the encrypted information. This means maximum security.

Nevertheless, the idea of ​​storing all the assets with BlockChain logic is yet new, so the steps we mention are applied in the future.