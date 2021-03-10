Raised By Wolves: Season 2 has started filming

The 2nd season of Raised by Wolves officially started to be recorded. Abubakar Salim, who plays robotic father Father, posted a photo on Twitter revealing that the cast and crew are filming again. After the premiere in September 2020, the series was renewed for a second season just a few weeks later.

The intellectual sci-fi series was one of the first original HBO Max series, developed by showrunner Aaron Guzikowski and featuring Ridley Scott as executive producer. Raised by Wolves follows two androids who are called Father and Mother, and are tasked with raising human children on an alien planet after Earth was destroyed by a religious war between the Mithraics and atheists.

The production gained attention by presenting Scott’s iconic style, including the alien birth scene with lots of white goo.

Check out the images.

The last time the dynamic couple, mother and father, was seen, they were trying to kill Mother’s terrifying snake baby.

From the pictures, based on the green foliage and the blue sky, it looks like they may be in the Tropical Zone, to which the family decided to travel throughout the series. It seems that they traveled across the planet and emerged on the other side, while the baby escaped unscathed.

The second season of Raised By Wolves has not yet released its details. However, Guzikowski has already revealed that he has plans for five or six seasons.

In addition, fans eagerly await images of the mother. Played by newcomer Amanda Collin, Mother’s emotional and complex storyline was easily the highlight of Season 1. She was part of one of the most shocking moments of the last season: the crazy sex scene that led to the strange flying snake alien.

Collin joins the rest of his family, the cast consisting of Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shaha and Ivy Wong.

The first season of Raised by Wolves is available on HBO Max. The release date for season 2 has yet to be announced. So, be sure to follow along to find out the next news!