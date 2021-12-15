Raised By Wolves Confirms Season 2 Premiere Date In New Trailer

Raised By Wolves will premiere its second season next February 2022. A new trailer allows us to see the new adventures of Father and Mother. Raised By Wolves marks the premiere date of its second season on the calendar. Fans can start to see what this new chapter has in store for him next February. Ridley Scott returns to the small screen with one of his personal productions on HBO Max. You can see the latest trailer of him in the header of this news.

Everything we know about the second season of Raised By Wolves

If you have not seen the first season, we recommend that you stop reading from this moment on. As they explain from the platform, in this second season we can wait for the return of the android couple that we already met. “Mother and Father, along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in the mysterious tropical area of ​​Kepler 22 b. But navigating this strange new society is only the beginning of its problems, as the mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens to drive what little is left of the human race to extinction. ”

Producer Scott Free Productions leads the way for the series with Scott himself, Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam serving as executive producers.

The cast is led by the performers Amanda Collin (Mother) and Abubakar Salim (Father), who will share the scene with Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Kim Engelbrecht, Jennifer Saayeng, and Travis Fimmel.

You can see the first season right now through HBO Max, released in Spain during this month of March. It did so a few months behind its premiere in the United States, launched in September 2020. One year after the event we will witness the new adventures of Father and Mother.