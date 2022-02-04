Raised by Wolves: All About the Season 2 Premiere

Raised by Wolves: This Thursday (3), HBO Max made the first two episodes of the 2nd season of Raised by Wolves available to its subscribers. The production, created by Aaron Guzikowski and directed by filmmaker Ridley Scott, presents great philosophical dramas and science fiction tailored to viewers.

So, learn more details about the series premiere with our recap!

Raised by Wolves: Season 2 Expands Narrative by Talking About Its Mythology

Titled “The Collective”, the episode begins when disbelieving soldiers meet Lamia (Amanda Collin), the Mother, who is now deactivated.

Tamerlane (James Harkness), one of these soldiers, orders prisoner Decima (Kim Engelbrecht) to identify the type of that android. Along with Vrille (Morgan Santo), her daughter, the character finds snakeskin amidst the traces. At another point, the disabled Father (Abubakar Salim) is also found.

Upon arriving at the colony, the two androids manage to reactivate and face the soldiers. There, Lamia manages to escape and meets up with Trust, which was also developed by Campion Sturges, its original creator.

Despite the initial euphoria, there are other conflicts taking place in parallel, which culminate in his official reunion with Father and the children. It is from this point that she discovers that she can live in the colony with her family, given that the place is managed by the Trust.

The place has very specific rules and each member needs to perform a new task every day so that there is more harmony between the inhabitants. Tamerlane appears in this context as a kind of antagonist for the characters, taking into account that he doesn’t really like having to serve a machine.

Gradually, Lamia and Pai discover the particularities of the colony and realize that the place can be very interesting to live. Meanwhile, a little further away, Marcus (Travis Fimmel) was working to convert the unbelievers. However, the encounter he has with Decima and Vrille turns out to be quite revealing, as they both wanted to remove the explosive devices from their respective suits.

Subsequently, the two continue to have some remarkable dialogues and clashes, which may mean a further development of their plots throughout the season. In the colony, during the end of the first episode, a crime occurs against the symbol of the Sun, which, at the beginning of the titled “Seven”, soon comes to reveal.

Tamerlane needs to be punished and the Trust entrusts Lamia with this task. Despite this, the character manages to hide and flee, meeting up with Marcus and Decima. And despite the frenzied unrest in the colony, Father was worried about what he had found, as he already knew his children would remain safely where they lived.

But that feeling may not last forever, as the second episode ends with Lamia burning a grandiose snakeskin, ensuring the creature can reappear at any time.

What will happen in Raised by Wolves? Don’t miss the next episode!