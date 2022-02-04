Raised By Wolves 2: Where To Watch Online, Trailer And How Many Chapters It Has

Raised By Wolves 2: The series produced by Ridley Scott is back and it does so with a second season that premieres this Friday, February 4. Everything you need to know. Raised by Wolves Season 2 premieres this Friday, February 4. The science fiction series created by Aaron Guzikowski under the production of Ridley Scott is back after the overwhelming success of its first season; one of the greatest joys of WarnerMedia on its streaming platform, HBO Max, the place chosen to publish all its episodes. We tell you all the essential information about this second season of the series.

How many episodes does Season 2 have? premiere trailer

This second season will continue the events narrated in the original season and premieres this Friday, February 4 only on HBO Max. At the beginning of this news you can see the launch trailer for the series in its season 2. We warn you in advance that its content may be sensitive to being considered plot spoilage, so we recommend not watching it until the end of Season 1.

Regarding the number of episodes, we know that one episode per week will be published, one every Friday in Spain; The entire season is not released at once, as other streaming channels do. In total, Raised by Wolves Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes.

Raised by Wolves, what is it about? Season 2 is here

Raised by Wolves is a science fiction television series with dramatic elements centered on two androids, Father and Mother, who are in charge of raising human children on a new planet after the Earth was destroyed as a result of a war. “Two androids must raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet. The androids realize that controlling the beliefs of humans is no easy task while the flourishing colony of humans is in danger, “says the official synopsis.

The first season consisted of 10 episodes of about 40-50 minutes each. And a cast made up of actors and actresses such as Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Travis Fimmel, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Ivy Wong, Aasiya Shah.