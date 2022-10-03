Rainbow’s Go Uri is Getting Married + shares exciting wedding photos and a sweet message

Rainbow’s Go Uri has tied the knot with her special man!

Back in August, Gauri announced that she would tie the knot with a businessman who is five years older than her at a private wedding on October 3. The day before the wedding, Gauri also took to Instagram Stories to tell that all seven Rainbow participants had gathered for a wedding photo shoot.

On the day of the wedding ceremony, Gauri shared her wedding photos, as well as a sweet message to fans. Her message is translated below:

October 3.

I’m getting married today. Having received many congratulatory calls, I once again felt that I was a person with a great fortune. Thanks to everyone who congratulated me. I heard that you will live happily when it rains, and luckily it rained today, haha.

On this blessed day today, I will passionately love and be happy from the bottom of my heart. I will live happily ever after! To the fans who support me, thank you, and I love you.

Go Woori.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör 고우리 (@rainbowoori)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Many celebrities, including Oh Sang-jin, Jung hyeson, Park Soo-yeon (Lizzy), Hwang Seung-on, fellow “Gaus Electronics” co-star Go Sung-hee and another Rainbow member No yul, also expressed their congratulations in the comments section.

Rainbow’s Cho Hyun-yeon, Jung Yoon-hye and Zero also posted a festive group photo shoot together on their Instagram accounts, sharing their good wishes to Go Woori.