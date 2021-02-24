Rainbow Six Siege will incorporate cross progression

The Ubisoft game faces its Year 6 with new content and improvements, several seasons and new functionalities.

Rainbow Six Siege begins a new phase with the content that is to come during Year 6, but Ubisoft continues to work on more features for its successful title. Many video games today have already implemented crossplay and cross progression, but the work of the French has not yet done so, and that many Ubisoft video games already work in this way. However, the team is already developing these options, as confirmed by director Jean-Baptiste Hale in statements to PC Gamer.

“We are actively working on crossover progression and crossover play,” he admits. “Within the realm of consoles I think it would be great if PlayStation and Xbox players could play together.” Hale says that crossplay will make matchmaking waits shorter, especially in regions where one console has more users than the other. He uses the Asian market as an example, where Sony’s machine reigns over Microsoft’s.

Doubts about crossplay between console and PC players

Not all that glitters is gold. The director is skeptical of allowing console gamers to play games with PC users at the same time. Being a first-person shooter, those who play with mouse and keyboard support have an advantage over those who use the controller. “I can see the positives, but also the negatives,” he stresses. Therefore, he prefers not to go into detail about how it will be done.

Unlike titles like Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite, Siege does not include any type of targeting assistance for players who enjoy the title with a controller. According to PC Gamer itself, some console users are suffering from cheaters who use third-party software to play with mouse and keyboard on these pieces of hardware.

Rainbow Six Siege is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.