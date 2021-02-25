Rainbow Six Siege to receive cross-play between consoles

In an interview with the PC Gamer website, Ubisoft spoke a little about the advances in the development of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, highlighting that his successful sport will soon receive news such as cross-play and cross-progression systems.

According to director Jean-Baptiste Haille, “We are working on these systems now and, at least within the reality of desktop consoles, I think it would be incredible if the PlayStation and Xbox could play together! It is still too early to see this on the PC because there we would have many pros and cons “.

For now, the most we can do is play between the PS5 and PS4, and between the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One thanks to the backward compatibility of the two systems. Are you looking forward to this feature? Would you like to play with your friends from other platforms? Comment below!