Rainbow Six Siege to be released on Xbox Game Pass

An image that is quite clear with the composition invites you to think about it. Upgrade. Xbox has officially confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege will be available on Xbox Game Pass console on October 22.

Original story

Xbox Game Pass continues to grow. With the arrival of Bethesda, the sum of titles that will be available in the service expands, but it seems that Microsoft is looking for new allies. At least this is what the last image published on October 17 suggests that shows a rainbow and a group of knights with a catapult storming (siege) a fort. The play on words seems more than obvious and they fit in with the title that is a worldwide success at a competitive level: Rainbow Six Siege. The tweet in question now has more than 660 retweets and more than 5,500 likes so far.

The new announcement would further help give a boost to a game that is already confirmed for Xbox Series X. The latest confirmed data of the game is that it has more than 60 million users, a success for a game that has managed to build a very powerful community around you.

It should be noted that the new version for the Next gen comes with several new features, such as the fact that it is presented as completely crossplay. In addition, these versions will be totally free for users who have already purchased the game on the previous platform. The intention, of course, is to keep the community alive and continue to offer new content in the form of events, seasons and changes as has been done until now. The day before, Game Pass announced the arrival of three new games starting October 29, Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle remastered, and Grim Fandango Remastered.

Sam Fisher comes to the game

During the month of August, the arrival of Sam Fisher as one of the new agents with Operation Shadow Legacy was confirmed. The announcement was a small disappointment because the protagonist of Splinter Cell has been appearing in several games as a guest, but the series seemed not to be ready to return until, a few weeks ago, it was confirmed that the new installment was underway and would be a game virtual reality.



