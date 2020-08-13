Rainbow Six: Siege: See the most ‘hated’ R6 operators

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (R6) is an FPS developed by Ubisoft. One of the main games in the competitive scenario in the world, the game is regularly updated with new content and patches, in order to improve the evaluation of users and balance operators, the main target of updates. But even so, some of these characters don’t have the best fame among the players because they are too strong or weak. Check below the operators most “hated” by the R6 community. The list includes the Brazilian Caveira.

Launched in 2015, R6 is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One consoles, and also for download on PC. It is worth remembering that the developer has already confirmed a version that is being produced for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and the Xbox Series X. Rainbow Six is ​​a fan of tactic mechanics, squad and espionage, a trademark of the franchise since its predecessors.

1 – Skull (defense)

Caveira, a Brazilian character from R6, is probably one of the most frustrating operators to die in the game. The character has abilities that give many advantages in game. From the moment a player chooses to play with her, the enemy cannot remain unprepared on the map for an instant, as he can be knocked down and interrogated, revealing the position of his colleagues for a long ten seconds. When she uses her “Silent Steps” ability, which drastically reduces the sound of her steps and leaves no trace, it is very difficult to know where the Skull is and when it is approaching.

There are two considerably effective ways to face the Skull. One is using agent Dokkaebi, who can spend a charge on the gadget to touch opponents’ cell phones and reveal a possible position through sound. The second is using the character Lion, who can reveal the position of the Skull even more clearly, as long as his drone is able to locate the Brazilian operator.

2 – Dokkaebi (attack)

The South Korean operator is not only a nuisance for Skull, but for all opponents. The character is very strong, and that includes her weapon. The Mk 14 EBR semi-automatic rifle has immense damage that can knock opponents down with two shots, if hit from the chest up. The weapon also has almost no recoil, a fatal combination that is a guaranteed problem in exchanges, especially over long distances.

Regarding his abilities, Dokkaebi has a gadget that, as stated earlier, can touch opponents ‘cell phones, consequently revealing their positions, and can also hack dead opponents’ mobile devices, giving access to the rival team’s cameras. In fact, Dokkaebi is a headache for his opponents.

Defense players have a hard time flanking their enemies with their cell phones ringing or at the risk of touching them. The most effective way to face the operator is with Mute, which cancels the effect of cell phones ringing as long as your teammates are within range of your signal. Another tip is to destroy the devices that players drop whenever possible.

3 – Frost (defense)

The Canadian operator is part of the first batch of R6 DLC operators, along with Buck (attack). The operators came in Operation Black Ice, considered by many to be the best update in the history of Rainbow Six. What marks this update is Frost and his famous doormat, the operator’s gadget, and the absurd imbalance of his shotgun, the Super 90.

During the entire operation, easily more than 90% of the defense rounds had a player who controlled Frost. Its abusive use was due to the fact that its primary weapon, Super 90, is extremely OP (overpowered), while the doormat, a kind of rug that acts as a trap and instantly knocks down any opponent when passing over, was just a bonus. .

The shotgun was so strong that it would knock down any opponent with two shots over long distances, when it did not drop with one shot. It was extremely frustrating to face a Frost, as the players already knew that the chances of being killed by the opponent were huge. After a long time, Ubisoft nerfed the power of the weapon without reducing its effectiveness, which gradually reduced Frost’s pick in matches, along with the launch of new operators.

4 – Glaz (attack)

The most famous sniper on the R6 has not been well received by the community since the beginning of the game. The Russian has no decisive factor to justify his pick in the match, especially in Solo Queue. Perhaps with a specific tactic he can be of use, but in general, Glaz is hardly useful. He’s slow, has a pretty bad semi-automatic rifle, and his gadget is a scope that zooms in on his weapon (an effect similar to an ACOG sight), along with a thermal view.

It is precisely the lack of usefulness that makes Glaz hate very much. The sniper also does not have a specific counter: any defensive operator can be fatal to the Russian. When a colleague from the team chooses the Russian in the attack, everyone already starts the round with a deep discouragement: the expectation is that the player who chose Glaz will do nothing but hinder and be shot by the enemy.



