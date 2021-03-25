Rainbow Six: Siege reveals skin of Jill Valentine

This week the Resident Evil franchise celebrated 25 years since the launch of its first chapter, and Ubisoft partnered with Capcom to celebrate the date! Rainbow Six Siege, your very successful esports shooter, now features a Jill Valentine themed skin! Check out:

The crossover is already in the air and, with that, now the Zofia Elite sports a beautiful replica of the original S.T.A.R.S.

More skins to flaunt

In addition to the heroine-inspired look, new skins for the LMG-E, RG15 and M762 weapons also arrived, as well as a skin for the KS79 Lifeline accessory and an Elite Zofia Chibi keyring. To enable this beauty it is necessary to spend 1800 R6 credits, a standard price for the PC and all consoles.

If you want to know more about Ubisoft’s future plans for its shooters franchise, this week leaked more gameplay details from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Parasite / Quarantine, the new PvE chapter in the series.

What did you think of this partnership between Capcom and Ubisoft? What is your favorite skin and operator to compete online? Tell us in the comments below!