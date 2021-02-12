Rainbow Six Siege reveals Lunar New Year event skins

Many games are starting their events in celebration of the Chinese New Year and Rainbow Six Siege did not want to be left out. Ubisoft today unveiled some of the cosmetic items and thematic skins from the game of the Metal Ox year celebration.

It is possible to get some of these cosmetics when performing missions, such as winning two matches with a 5v5 squad in any PvP mode. Other than that, there are also some bundles with weapon skins that you can purchase if you want something more special. These bundles can come in Alpha packages for a limited time.

Even more items are expected to be revealed in the coming days, especially elite skins. But apart from these cosmetics, Ubisoft is still offering up to 60% discount on several versions of Rainbow Six Liege for a short period. You can buy the standard version with this offer on any platform it is available, for example.

If you want an even bigger discount, the developer suggests using the code LUNAR15 to get an extra 15% discount on the game. Very interesting for those who have been eyeing the title for some time!