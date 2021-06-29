Rainbow Six Siege Makes The Leap To The Boards Thanks To Kickstarter

Rainbow Six Siege will feature a board game adaptation thanks to Kickstarter and community support.Rainbow Six Siege will feature its own board game. Ubisoft’s success will carry over to the boards thanks to a funding campaign on Kickstarter. Its managers, Mythic Games, have raised more than 800,000 euros, which far exceeds their initial goal of 83,000 euros. The collection will end on July 2.

“This board game was made by fans and for fans. Capture the spirit of the game and bring it right to your board. Now you have a new way to play Rainbow Six Siege offline thanks to Mythic Games ”, explains the creative director of the game, Leroy Athanassoff.

The most basic package, which includes what you will see under this piece, is available at a price of $ 69, which is about 58 euros (plus shipping). The game’s worldwide launch is expected to take place sometime in June 2022. Starting at that price, you can purchase it along with its expansions, which coincide with the years that Rainbow Six Siege has been on the market. You will be able to play with the operators that have been arriving over the months. Also included are exclusive skins to redeem in the video game; you can show them off in online games.

What does the packet include?

The package includes everything you need to have to start your games in the game. Remember that it will be localized to Spanish, among other languages. Check out all the details on their Kickstarter profile.

20 figures of physical operators and gadgets

Board with two maps (Consulate and Club)

8 location markers

8 concussion markers

2 rules of “shot”

20 adhesive bases with the names of the operators

Rule book

Mission guide

2 tactical inventory panels

20 operator files

2 information sheets

7 impact dice

20 Hidden Defender Tokens

10 position boxes

2 deployable shields

30 wound tokens

24 barricade panels

45 gadget charging cubes

8 panels of tactical gagdets (5 cameras, 3 bulletproof cameras)

Drone tab

2 bomb tokens

2 hostage tokens

10 gap panels

15 control tokens

15 miniatures of obstacles (to assemble)

30 assorted tiles

Mobile app