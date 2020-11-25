Rainbow Six Siege is coming for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft announced on Tuesday (24) that the version of Rainbow Six Siege for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 already has a release date set, and is scheduled to hit stores on December 1st.

According to the information released by the producer, the game will support 4K resolution and 120 frames per second in the new generation, making it possible to choose between Resolution or Performance modes to define which of the options appeals most. If the player has a TV capable of running at 4K and 60 frames per second, 1080p and 120 frames or 1080p and 60 frames per second, he will have the opportunity to select these settings.

Finally, it was also said that those who own the game for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will receive a free upgrade on the new generation of consoles.

With the addition of the new platforms, Rainbow Six Siege is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.



