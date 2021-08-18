Rainbow Six: Siege Gets Skin From Leon From Resident Evil

Expanding the list of skins available in Rainbow Six: Siege, Ubisoft announced the release of a version of Leon S. Kennedy, protagonist of some titles in the Resident Evil series, in its first person shooter.

According to the information released, the character will wear a look similar to the one present in Resident Evil 4 and will be a variation for the Lion operator. The killer of zombies and other sinister creatures brings in its arsenal a knife and has its look complemented by the belt that has support for weapons and ammo.

It was further reported that Lion’s drone will also have a modification to reflect the use of the Resident Evil protagonist, and the pack is complete with a helmet, uniform, victory animation and weapon modifications V308, 417, SG-CQB, P9 and LFP86.

Did you enjoy adding Leon’s skin to the game? Leave your message in the space below for comments.