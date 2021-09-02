Rainbow Six Siege: Fan Recalls In Nostalgic Video The Beginning Of The Game

Rainbow Six Siege is one of Ubisoft’s most successful games and an esports frenzy, with many exciting competitions taking place across the planet, there are many people in the community who miss the early days of the game.

After all, as always happens in games as a service, the natural tendency is that the arrival of new maps, weapons and characters greatly impact the experience. With the desire to please the public of esports, the balance of the matches also changes a lot with each patch.

With that in mind, a member of Reddit named LEONW0LF prepared a very neat and nostalgic video reminiscing about the early days of Rainbow Six Siege, as you can see below:

From what you can see in the comments in response to the video, it seems that a lot of people in the community also miss the first year of the game, when it still had a slightly more down-to-earth footprint. But what about you, what do you think?

Are you enjoying the directions that Ubisoft has given to your shooter or do you prefer the way it used to be? Let us know in the comments below!