Rainbow Six Siege comes to PS5 versus Xbox Series

Ubisoft confirms that the game will be available on the new generation of consoles for free to those who own it on PS4 and Xbox One.

Ubisoft has confirmed all the details of Rainbow Six Siege in its version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The company, which promised to bring its successful tactical shooter to the new generation of consoles during its launch, will publish the next gen edition this December 1 with a free update for those who already have their physical or digital copy on PS4 or Xbox One. its game modes and other technical aspects.

Rainbox Six Siege will offer two modes: resolution and performance

As announced on its official website, Rainbox Six Siege will have two game modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X: performance and resolution. The first, which will prioritize visual fidelity and the rate of images per second, will aim to reach up to 120 FPS; for this you will have to opt for dynamic 4K resolution. For its part, the resolution mode will offer the guarantee of moving in native 4K in exchange for 60 FPS, which will remain stable. There will also be other configurations such as 1080p at 120 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS, all depending on the requirements of each player and their monitor or television.

As for the Xbox Sries S, in this case only the performance mode at 60 FPS will be available, only at 1080p. There will be no option for 1440p, even if the console reaches that resolution peak.

All guaranteed progress and technical improvements

As we see in the presentation trailer of Rainbox Six Siege for the new generation, the title will improve in its drawing and lighting distance, an aspect that users of this type of genre especially appreciate, where to point, position and move at full speed requires the best possible depth of field conditions. Improvements in accessibility are also added, such as aspects that will make it easier to read or change text to speech, and vice versa. Ubisoft has also been concerned with the fast start with a more simplified introduction sequence to the game.

Everyone who updates Rainbow Six Siege from PS4 or Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be able to maintain their progress, always within the same ecosystem, and with cross-play between console families. On the one hand the players of the Sony platform and, on the other, those of Microsoft. Those on PC will continue to play only with other computer users.



