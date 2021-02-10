Rainbow Six Quarantine will be out before September 2021

Despite the lack of news about Rainbow Six Quarantine, Ubisoft has not given up on the project and plans to make it available later this year. At its last investor meeting, the company said it was planning a launch before the end of September 2021!

The producer’s idea is that both he and Far Cry 6 will be available to players before September 30, without further delay. However, it is quite possible that the cooperative shooting game will change its name before it reaches our homes.

After all, one of the shareholders asked if Quarantine (quarantine) was not a very problematic name for the current times, with the world living in a pandemic and people being forced to live in social isolation. Ubisoft acknowledged the problem and CEO Yves Guillemot himself said the issue is being evaluated internally.

Are you looking forward to playing the new Rainbow Six? Do you think he needs to change his name? Comment below!