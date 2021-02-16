Rainbow Six Quarantine has not changed its name

Still in 2019, Ubisoft announced the Rainbow Six Quarantine game, whose name referring to a quarantine still seemed quite innocent at the time. Of course, that changed with the pandemic caused by Covid-19 in 2020, which made the company think of alternatives to the name of the game.

Many rumors point to the name Rainbow Six Parasite, which would not take away much of the meaning of what would happen in the game, but which also would not make a possible reference in bad taste to the events that occurred in real life. Only this new name has never been confirmed and the subject has sort of dragged on.

These rumors only increased after a supposed new image of the game with the name Parasite leaked on the internet. But Ubisoft was very quick to answer the fans and say that the Rainbow Six Quarantine name has not yet had an official change, Parasite being just a type of placeholder for internal use until they choose the final name.

Also according to representatives of Ubisoft, they used the name Parasite for some tests and in the middle of that the image with the name ended up being leaked. According to the company, more details about the new game in the franchise and its new official name will be shared soon.

Originally announced for a launch in 2020, the new Rainbow Six has been postponed to 2021, but it remains to be seen on what date it will be available. It is certain that it will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.