Rainbow Six Quarantine has a new name leaked; Look

Announced in 2019, Rainbow Six Quarantine should be renamed Rainbow Six Parasite. Ubisoft’s cooperative shooting game had new images leaked from PlayStation Store with the new title.

The name change was already considered. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot himself went so far as to say that the issue was being evaluated internally. However, despite the leaked images, the developer has not yet confirmed that “Parasite” will be the new subtitle of the game.

Just as you suggest, the word “quarantine” means “quarantine”. Even though it was announced before the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), many people felt that the title no longer made sense. See, below, one of the supposed new images of the game.

The old name is still present in several disclosures of the game, such as the special page of Steam. According to the official synopsis, in-game “Rainbow operators will face a new generation of mutant alien parasites. Infecting human hosts and everything around them, this new enemy is more lethal and challenging than ever. ”

The description also asks players to prepare to “carry out tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions, as you and your squad risk everything whenever they enter the Quarantine”. Because of these details, even the official description should change if the change takes place.

Postponed release

For a long time, until then Rainbox Six Quarantine had no news revealed by Ubisoft. Recently, however, news has shown that the developer plans to release the game before September 2021.

Initially, the idea was that the game would be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Later on, it should be clarified whether new generation video games should win versions or not. And you, what did you think of the name Rainbow Six Parasite? Tell us in the comment box below if you are looking forward to the launch!