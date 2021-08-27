Rainbow Six: Extraction wins trailer showing Hibana operator

Rainbow Six: Extraction: Continuing the revelations of characters that will show up in Rainbow Six: Extraction, Ubisoft released a new trailer this Thursday (26), this time focused on the Hibana operator.

In the new game, the fighter will focus on managing explosives – the released trailer, for example, shows her using her X-Kairos Launcher to help stop the threat of a Chimera. In addition, she also has abilities capable of destroying walls and even detonating the ammunition fired by her special weapon.

Check out the new release of Rainbow Six: Extraction below:

Rainbow Six: Extraction will be released on September 16 in PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions.