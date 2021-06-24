Rainbow Six Extraction: Sledge Operator Shows Power in Trailer

Rainbow Six Extraction was one of the games that had the most gameplay shown during E3 2021, and fans of the popular shooter franchise will be pleased to know that today (24) Ubisoft released a little more information from the operator Sledge, with the right to one unpublished trailer. Check out:

As the video makes clear, Sledge’s biggest strength is his big tactical hammer, as he can create quick access to other areas through brute force, which comes in handy when helping your team in combat. to the alien invaders… or fleeing from them!

As we saw in the last edition of the Ubisoft Forward program, Extraction will be a PvE experience in which a team of up to three players chooses among 18 different Operators to overcome the challenges of the maps, almost like a natural evolution of the Outbreak mode seen in the successful Rainbow Six Siege .

The new shooter arrives on September 16th in versions for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and Google Stadia. What did you think of what was shown in the game so far? Looking forward to playing it online with your friends? Comment below!