Rainbow Six: Extraction Shows Gameplay and She in Action

Rainbow Six: Extraction was one of the highlights of Ubisoft in its event held last weekend, and from now on it’s time to bet even more on disclosure. A proof of this is that the producer released two videos that show a little more of what will be in the new game of the Rainbow Six franchise.

The first one you check out below is focused on gameplay in general, and it quickly shows you which characters will be available for selection, one of the game maps and, of course, lots of shooting and action scrolling across the screen most of the time.

The video below is a little shorter, focusing on the operator called Ela and the equipment she will take to the battlefield. See below:

Rainbow Six: Extraction will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on September 16 this year.