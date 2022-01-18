Rainbow Six Extraction: Release Date, Price, Editions And Where To Pre-Order

Rainbow Six Extraction: We take a look at all the details about the launch of the new video game set in the Tom Clancy universe. The world is about to succumb, not to the action of terrorists or to the threats of one against another, but to the arrival of alien entities. Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Quarantine (they changed their name due to the COVID-19 epidemic), is about to hit stores. What editions are going to be marketed and at what price? We solve that and other questions just below these lines.

Rainbow Six Extraction: when does it come out and how much will it cost

The release of Rainbow Six Extraction was planned for the end of 2021, but Ubisoft revealed that it needed a little more time, so it announced a small delay. This science fiction multiplayer title will finally be marketed on January 20. Its price depends on the edition and the format (physical or digital), but it can be purchased from 39.99 euros.

It will go on sale on PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia. As has happened with other Ubisoft products, if you buy the video game on a previous generation console you can upgrade to the new generation version for free. On the other hand, it introduces progression and cross-save between platforms.

One aspect to keep in mind is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers, Microsoft’s service, will have the opportunity to enjoy the game from day one. In all cases, there will be a buddy pass that will allow us to invite a friend for 14 days.