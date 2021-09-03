Rainbow Six Extraction: Operator Finka Star New Trailer

Rainbow Six Extraction: As the release of Rainbow Six Extraction approaches, Ubisoft is releasing new trailers and information about its Operators. The hotshot is Belarusian agent Lera “Finka” Melnikova, who you can see in action in the video below:

From what we could see in the trailer, her role in Extraction’s co-op adventure will be very similar to what she was already doing in Siege, but now battling alien invaders called Archaens in one to three player simultaneous matches.

Here, you’ll be able to choose from 18 different operators, each with their own weapons and tools to master. Upon completing the missions, your attributes will also be improved and new equipment possibilities will be enabled.

The missions will be located in four distinct regions of the United States, which, at first, will involve 12 maps full of possibilities and unusual routes, including procedurally generated challenges and increasing difficulty.