Rainbow Six Extraction Introduces Lion Operator in New Video

Continuing its series of Rainbow Six Extraction news releases, Ubisoft has posted a new trailer on its YouTube channel focused on showcasing the skills of the operator known as Lion.

Among the main advantages of controlling the character is the possibility to use the EE-ONE-D drone, which allows the team as a whole to see any Archeans that are moving on the other side of the wall – which can be very useful in some situations, by the way.

See the character in action in the trailer below:

Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on September 16th for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and PC.