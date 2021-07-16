Rainbow Six Extraction and Rider’s Republic Are Postponed

Rainbow Six Extraction: Ubisoft announced, this Friday (16), that Rainbow Six: Extraction and Riders Republic have been postponed. While the first, which would be released on September 16, has been pushed back to January 2022, the second has changed from September 2 to October 28 this year.

According to the developer, the titles still need improvement. As for the shooter and action game, the company said it wants the final product to be “an engaging, cooperative and exciting experience.”

“Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about co-op gaming. With exclusive features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, each mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience,” said the developer in an excerpt from a statement posted on her official website.

The European company also stated that it will talk more about the topic “soon”. Rainbow Six Extraction was known as Rainbow Six: Quarantine and changed its name because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game was announced in 2019 and will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Riders Republic

Regarding Riders Republic, Ubisoft said the extra time will be needed to “ensure we can offer the best game for all players”. According to them, the space will give more time for adjustments to be made and until new feedbacks are attended to.

This is yet another decision to postpone the game, as it was scheduled to hit consoles and PC on February 21, 2021.

So, what did you think of the postponements? Was the hype high to test the games? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!