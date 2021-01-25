Rain ‘produced’ trying to solve drought in Curitiba

Considered the worst drought scenario in over 100 years, the state of Paraná is experiencing a water crisis in which some of the main water sources, such as the Integrated Water Supply System of Curitiba (Iraí, Passaúna, Piraquara 1 and 2), SAIC , which serves the metropolitan region and the capital of Paraná, has 44.43% of the water level and was already worse in the second half of 2020.

In an attempt to reverse the process, the Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná (Sanepar) is implementing a research and innovation project, to be developed by May in the capital supply system, which, in addition to monitoring and quantifying rainfall, is literally making it rain.

After conducting a series of actions, which even involved the search for water in quarries, the concessionaire from Paraná contracted specialized aerial rain-inducing services located with cloud seeding in the SAIC region. The work is already being carried out by the São Paulo startup Modclima.

How does Modclima sow rain?

The company, which carried out missions for other sanitation companies such as Sabesp (SP) and Copasa (MG), has already induced a first rain, on December 9 of last year, over the Passaúna Basin. So far, there have been 12 rains caused by the technique of sowing clouds.

The procedure is done by an airplane, which sprays the base or the top of a promising cloud with some substance that facilitates the formation of raindrops, such as sodium chloride (table salt), or silver iodide and frozen carbon dioxide . Salt, or another chosen substance, attracts droplets when it comes in contact with water vapor, creating raindrops.

After evaluating the final results of Modclima’s work, Sanepar will be able to define whether the method is viable, to be then applied in similar situations of water crisis, and extended to other regions of Paraná.