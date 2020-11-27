Rain in São Carlos (SP) causes flooding and drags cars

The city of São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo, was hit on Thursday (26) by a heavy rain that caused flooding and several damages. The storm was so intense that in just over 1 hour the accumulated volume reached 138 millimeters, according to information from the State Civil Defense. The central region suffered the most.

According to data from official agencies, due to the force of the water, several cars were dragged and, in some cases, even stacked. In addition, approximately 40 residences, at least 100 commercial establishments and even rooms in an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) ended up being flooded, which generated many losses and considerable apprehension to the population.

Some people needed to be rescued, including from inside cars. Aid came as much through those who also tried to protect themselves from the storm as well as through military police and the Fire Department, who used inflatable boats to go to where there were people stranded.



