Rail Empire and Taste Water Wine

Epic Games has confirmed its upcoming free games that will be available to members of the platform. Thus, players will be able to download Railway Empire and Where The Water Tastes Like Wine until 12:00 on September 17th, remaining permanently with the title.

“Free this week: Travel Tales. Railway Empire and Where The Water Tastes Like Wine are both free to download from the Epic Games Store until September 17th, and will be yours forever!”

Railway Empire is a railroad strategy and management title where the player must take care of stations, factories and several other attractions that marked the history of the United States rail network in the 19th century. More than 40 locomotives will be available, with possibilities for customization and use in corporate plans to control revenue and even sabotage competition.

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a narrative adventure that will take the player to understand and shape the North American trajectory during the Great Depression period. With interactive characters and stories that connect, the game promises a dense atmospheric and psychedelic walk through one of the most striking times of the century.

Epic Games has already confirmed that Stick It To The Man will be the platform’s next free title, available from September 17th to 24th.



