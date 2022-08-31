Raiders Unexpectedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster cut deadline.

The move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options before the start of the 2022 regular season.

The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville Jaguar was expected to serve as the primary backup on the wide receiver Las Vegas depth map.

Currently, the Raiders’ wide receiver corps consists of starters Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins, as well as understudies Tyrone Johnson and DJ Hollins. Turner. The team will no doubt add additional depth in the near future.

In 15 games for the Jets in 2021, Cole made 28 catches for 449 yards and one touchdown. The 29-year-old forward has caught 11 passes for 149 yards in four preseason games this year.

As a proven producer of the host game, Cole will most likely get a spot on the roster sometime before the start of the 2022 season.